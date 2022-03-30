Teenage boy charged with robbery at Burnley Spar

A teenage boy has been charged following a robbery at the Spar shop on Todmorden Road, Burnley.

By Dominic Collis
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 11:20 am

The incident occurred shortly before 10pm on Sunday (March 27th), when two men wearing balaclavas and carrying metal bars entered the store. They stole a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol before making off.

A 17-year-old from Burnley was later arrested and last night (Tuesday) was charged with aggravated burglary. He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today to answer the charges.

