Teenage boy charged with robbery at Burnley Spar

The incident occurred shortly before 10pm on Sunday (March 27th), when two men wearing balaclavas and carrying metal bars entered the store. They stole a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol before making off.

A 17-year-old from Burnley was later arrested and last night (Tuesday) was charged with aggravated burglary. He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today to answer the charges.