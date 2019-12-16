Teenage boy charged with robbery and attempted rape in Burnley

A boy has been charged by police investigating a robbery and sexual assault in Burnley.

Officers were called around 11-40pm on Friday following reports a 47-year-old woman had been attacked and robbed in Healy Wood Road.

Following an investigation, police arrested a teenage boy yesterday in connection with the incident.

The 17-year-old boy from Burnley has now been charged with attempted rape, two offences of robbery and two offences of possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.