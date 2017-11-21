Teen stole from relative to pay off cannabis debt

A teenager who owed a cannabis debt shinned up a drainpipe into his cousin’s house and helped himself to her PlayStation 4, a court heard.

Joshua Kershaw was spotted climbing into Louise’s Kershaw bedroom window, just a few doors away from his own home, at 2-30pm.



He then walked out of the back door, leaving it open, “pawned” the PlayStation at a shop for £30 and handed the cash over to the person he owed the money to.



The 18-year-old defendant, of Queen Victoria Road, in the town, admitted burglary at the premises on the same road, on October 5th.



He was sent to an attendance centre for 20 hours and must pay £30 compensation and £30 costs.



Mr Mark Williams (defending) told Burnley magistrates the PlayStation had been recovered.



He added: “This young man had got himself into some debt, £40, over some cannabis he had had. He was being put under pressure and being threatened and had been told ‘we know where you live and where your family live.’



“He had got himself into a real state about it. The probability is if he had gone to his family they might have been able to just give him the money and help him out, but he didn’t.



“He let himself out through the back door. He went to the shop and sold the PlayStation for £30 and paid £30 off the debt, but of course he has committed a very serious offence in doing it.”