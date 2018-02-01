Teen drink driver banned

A teenager caught more than twice the drink drive limit in the early hours has been banned for 20 months.

Burnley magistrates heard how Lydia Jane Jones (18) was stopped on Manchester Road in the town at 2-30am, after her Citroen C1 came to the attention of the police. A roadside breath test proved positive and at the police station she blew 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Jones admitted driving with excess alcohol, on January 14th. She was fined £265 and told to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The defendant, of Bamburgh Drive, Burnley, had no previous convictions.

Jones, who wasn't represented by a solicitor, told the hearing: "I just want to say I'm very sorry. I definitely made a mistake and it's not something that will be happening again."