Teen crashed stolen motorbike into car

A teenager who had a crash on a stolen motorcycle admitted what he had done while lying in the road, a court heard.

Michael Yale was riding the Honda bike nine hours after it was taken. He didn't originally take the motorcycle and told police he found it.

Burnley magistrates were told how the 19-year-old, who has autism, hit a Vauxhall Astra, causing damage. The driver told officers Yale "came out of nowhere," near a junction.

The bike, which had been barrelled, had been taken at about 1am, when the owner left it chained up at his cousin's home.

Yale wasn't wearing a helmet - and the magistrates' chairman told him it could have been lethal in an accident.

The defendant, who had never been in trouble before, has now been sent to an attendance centre for 15 hours, after admitting aggravated vehicle taking, on May 19th.

Yale, of Cog Lane, Burnley, was also fined £20 and must pay £85 costs. He was banned for 12 months.

Mr Mark Williams (defending) told the court: "He shouldn't have been on the bike in the first place."

The defendant had just moved into his own property and no longer lived with his parents. He perhaps didn't have the guidance he did before.

The solicitor added: "He has at some point to stand on his own two feet. He admitted this matter at the scene while he was lying in the road."