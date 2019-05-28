Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint in Burnley

Police are appealing for information after a taxi driver was robbed at knifepoint in Burnley.

Police were called around 12-30am yesterday (Monday, May 27th) following reports of an incident in Talbot Street.

A taxi driver had been waiting for a fare when a man opened the passenger door and sat down in the car.

The man, who had approached from Ormerod Road wearing a face covering and carrying a knife, threatened the driver, taking his mobile phone and £70. He then made off towards Brown Square in the direction of the canal, with the victim uninjured.

Detectives are investigating and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

DC Phil Scott, of Burnley CID, said: “We have launched an investigation following a knifepoint robbery in Burnley. The taxi driver was threatened and had cash and a mobile phone stolen.

“Did you see what happened, or see anyone acting unusually in the area around the time of the offence? Please come forward if you can help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 01282 472932 or email 3969@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0056 of May 27.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.