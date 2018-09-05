Takeaway driver caught drink-driving for the second time banned for three years

A father-of-two whose wife doesn't like him having alcohol was caught drink-driving - for the second time - after they rowed about it.



Burnley magistrates were told how takeaway delivery driver Salim Baksh left the family home after she called the police.

He was seen by officers in Centenary Way in the town at about 9pm and was almost twice the limit when he was stopped.

He blew 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Baksh had a previous conviction from 2013, when he was banned for 12 months. He has now been ordered off the road for three years.

Mr Dylan Bradshaw, defending, said Baksh had decided to put some distance between himself and the domestic incident.

The solicitor continued: "What he should have done is just walk out of the house and walk off. He didn't."

Mr Bradshaw said there was no suggestion the defendant was driving badly.

He went on: "The potential consequences for him (of a disqualification) could be disastrous. He won't be a delivery driver after today. "

The defendant's employer had said he would try and ensure there is work for him, but can't give him any guarantees.

Mr Bradshaw said Baksh and his wife argued about him having a drink.

The solicitor said: "He tells me he doesn't drink very often, but Mrs Baksh was understandably upset with him. It seems to be a trigger for his wife and he should be more considerate towards her feelings. "

Baksh, of Colne Road, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol in Accrington Road, in the town, on March 6th. He was fined £243, with a £30 victim surcharge and £250 costs.