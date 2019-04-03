Suspicious chemicals found in police raid at Burnley industrial unit

Police have discovered chemicals at a Burnley industrial unit which they believe may have been used for producing drugs.

Officers were called to investigate a building in Wiseman Street, in the Weavers' Triangle, this morning after suspicions were raised.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 10-06am today (April 3rd) to reports of suspicious circumstances at an industrial unit on Wiseman Street in Burnley.

"On arrival officers found chemicals and equipment believed to be used in the production of drugs. Analysis of the chemicals we have found is yet to take place so we can't say what it is but we do not believe there is any danger to the public.

"Enquiries are ongoing."