Two people were taken to hospital following the collision.

A suspected drink-driver was arrested after two people were hospitalised following a car crash on the M65 near Hapton.

Emergency services were called after an Audi A3 and a Ford Kuga collided just before junction 8 (Hapton) at around 9.45am on Monday.

A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital with a “wrist injury” as well as a man in his 50s.

“A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving – excess alcohol,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam can contact police by calling 101, quoting log 0326 of May 27.