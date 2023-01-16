Supt Derry Crorken has taken over from Abid Khan, who retired last month.

Derry, who has 26 years policing experience in both uniform and detective posts, started his career in Lancashire at Burnley and has worked across the force in various roles which gives him a wide range of experiences that he will bring to the role as Operations Manager.

He has been a Senior Investigating Officer dealing with the most serious and complex investigations, as well as Silver Public Order Commander managing sporting and public safety events.

Supt Derry Crorken of Lancashire Police

Derry will bring a focus to tackling domestic abuse from initial response to a thorough investigation with the aim to prosecute offenders and protect victims.

He is the force lead for Op Defender, which is our approach to robustly and pro-actively tackling burglary, and is committed to working closely with partners and the community to tackle anti-social behaviour, road safety and targeting organised crime groups across the area.

Derry is an avid sports fan and can often be seen supporting local sporting events. He enjoys travel and going for walks in the local area where he lives with his wife and three grown up children. Derry also has a large family and friends who all live locally.

Supt Derry Crorken said: “It is a real honour and privilege to be promoted to Superintendent in East Lancashire, where I was born and grew up and where I have so many personal and professional connections.

“The towns and people of East Lancashire are exceptional, and I am committed to serving them as their policing lead to continue to provide an outstanding service to victims, to relentlessly pursue offenders and to ensure the towns of East Lancashire continue to be safe places to live, work and enjoy for all.

“I’d like to publicly thank Abid for all the work he did during his time in the role and look forward to building on his successes.”