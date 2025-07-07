Summer crackdown on ASB and town centre crime in Burnley, Clitheroe and Colne

By Laura Longworth
Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:05 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 10:07 BST
The Government will target Burnley, Clitheroe and Colne in a summer crime blitz.

The areas are among more than 500 signed up for the Home Secretary’s Safer Streets crackdown on town centre crime and antisocial behaviour.

The towns will see more officers on foot in high streets, tougher enforcement against repeat offenders, and stronger powers to tackle antisocial behaviour, including banning perpetrators from hotspot areas.

It is part of the Government’s Plan for Change, putting 13,000 more police personnel in neighbourhood roles over the course of this Parliament, backed by a £200m. cash injection in the first year. Lancashire Constabulary will receive its share of that funding this year.

Lancashire PCC Grunshaw with officers.
Lancashire PCC Grunshaw with officers.

Ahead of the clampdown, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner said ASB will not be “tolerated”, and is urging residents to report it.

PCC Clive Grunshaw said: "I’m committed to supporting Lancashire Constabulary in taking firm, visible action and I'm pleased to see civil actions almost double this year.

"Earlier this year, I commissioned Victim Care Lancashire to ensure that victims of anti-social behaviour receive the timely and compassionate support they need—because no one should have to face ASB alone, without help to recover and feel safe.

"Reporting ASB should be simple and accessible, and therefore my Office has created a website Lancashire Tackling ASB to help residents raise concerns quickly and confidently to the relevant authority.

"Effective partnership working is essential and I'm grateful to our partners across Lancashire, including our local authorities, housing providers, and other agencies that have supported police efforts to effectively tackle ASB."

Lancashire Constabulary’s Assistant Chief Constable, Stasia Osiowy, said: “Tackling anti-social behaviour is a force priority and we have been working incredibly hard to address these issues, throughout the year and in all parts of the county.

“Anti-social behaviour has the potential to cause a significant amount of harm and distress to people. It is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it. I urge the public to not suffer in silence and to please report ASB to the relevant authority.

"Through targeted patrols, intelligence-led operations, and strong partnership working, we’re making a visible difference—whether that’s removing nuisance vehicles, arresting offenders, or supporting victims. We’re committed to making Lancashire a safer place for everyone."

You can report ASB via LancashireTacklingASB.co.uk or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

