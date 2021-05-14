'Substantial' cannabis grow discovered in Burnley town centre premises was potential fire risk

Intelligence gathering by the Burnley Town Centre PCSO's, the police drone team and Burnley Neighbourhood Police helped them to locate the substantial cannabis grow in the Hammerton Street area.

Working alongside Lancashire Fire and Rescue, officers managed to gain access to the site where they found in excess of 300 cannabis plants, along with a large amount of equipment.

The site was a huge fire risk, as water from the cultivation was leaking down through the ceiling into the electrics of several shops below.

A substantial cannabis farm found in Burnley town centre premises presented a huge fire risk

A spokesman for Burnley Police said: "The offenders have no regard for the safety of the shop workers or their customers and the water damage has also had a significant effect on the business owners below, which, with the added financial pressure of covid could be the difference between a business thriving or failing.