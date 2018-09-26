Student crashed car after 'six or seven drinks'

A bio-medical science graduate celebrating getting his degree ended up hitting a parked car while over the drink-drive limit, a court heard.

Delivery driver Mohammed Ur-Razzaq was caught after police were called to the collision on Grey Street, at 5-30am.

The 25-year-old owned up to having been at the wheel, he smelled of alcohol, gave a positive roadside breath test and blew 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35, the town’s magistrates heard.

Miss Catherine Allan (prosecuting) said in interview the defendant stated a friend had asked him to give him a lift home from Manchester to Burnley. He had hit the parked vehicle on a narrow road.

She added: “He said he had been drinking. He had six or seven drinks and said he regretted this stupid mistake.” The defendant had no previous convictions.

Mr David Norman (defending) said he had been very frank. He and been out celebrating his recent graduation with friends and had had no intention of driving.

The defendant, of Crowshaw Drive, Rochdale, admitted driving with excess alcohol on September 8th. He was banned for a year and was fined £160, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.