Stolen machinery swiftly located by police in Burnley
Police are investigating after officers seized heavy plant machinery, which had been reported stolen from Burnley just 20 minutes before.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 1:31 pm
Updated
Friday, 13th August 2021, 1:32 pm
The seizure follows a busy few days for Burnley police which included a number of vehicles seized for driving with no insurance and the drivers reported for the offences.
Yesterday, officers seized several thousands of pounds worth of drugs.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.