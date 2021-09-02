Stolen car on false plates attempted to 'ram' police vehicle during pursuit in Burnley

A police task force from Rossendale was on patrol in Worsthorne last night (Wednesday) when officers spotted a stolen Citroen with fake number plates which failed to stop.

A chase then ensued from the village into Burnley when the car, stolen from Burnley, attempted to ram the pursuing police.

It was later found abandoned by officers.

The stolen Citroen which was found abandoned

A police spokesman said: "Your Rossendale rural task force have been out this evening patrolling various rural hotspots and noticed the below vehicle near to Worsthorne.

"The vehicle failed to stop for officers and was pursued into the Burnley area by immediate response T3 and task force where it attempted to ram a police vehicle several times.

"The vehicle which was identified as recently being stolen from the Burnley area and was using false registration plates was eventually abandoned nearby before being located by officers.