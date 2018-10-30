Stolen car and bank cards used in Burnley following Nelson burglary

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after a car and bank cards were used following a burglary in Nelson.

The theft happened sometime between 11-30pm on October 16th and 5-30am on October 17th on Sheridan Street.

CCTV images

A new grey Skoda Fabia was stolen along with a Google Chrome laptop and a woman’s purse containing £20 and various debit and credit cards. They were later used to buy fuel from a petrol station in Burnley on October 17th and later to buy tobacco products in Todmorden on the same day.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We need to trace these men who could possibly be from the North Yorkshire area.

“We appreciate the CCTV isn’t of the best quality but if you recognise them, please get in contact with us as you may have vital information that could help us get the victim’s property back.”

You can email 4991@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or please ring 101 quoting incident reference 172 of October 17th. If you see the stolen vehicle being driven contact police on 999, immediately.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.