Stolen Audi recovered and two arrested in Lancashire after car spotted by police on M60

A white Audi A7, which had been reported as stolen in Nelson, was spotted on the M60 by officers from the Greater Manchester Roads Policing Unit early this morning (October 17).

Officers followed the vehicle as it joined the M61, where they were joined by Lancashire Road Police.

The car was eventually stopped in Blackburn and two people were subsequently arrested.

