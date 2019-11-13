Stinger deployed to stop Burnley drink-driver

A high-speed drink-driver more than twice the limit was stopped after police put down a stinger and popped his tyres, a court heard.

Arron Glover had failed to stop his van for officers, but claimed he didn’t know police had been trying to pull him over.

Burnley Magistrates’ Court heard how the 25-year-old had a previous similar conviction from July 2015 and had been given a conditional discharge at the beginning of this year. He now faces a possible jail term as well as a mandatory three year driving ban.

Glover blew 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath after he was arrested and taken to the police station. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Carl Gaffney (prosecuting) told the hearing: "It doesn’t appear there is any messing around at the police station.”

Mr Dylan Bradshaw (defending) said: "He pleads guilty and he cooperated as soon as he got out of the van. He says he genuinely wasn’t aware he was being followed.”

The defendant had his case adjourned until November 19th for an all options open pre-sentence report. He will be sentenced at Blackburn Magistrates' Court and was given an interim disqualification.

District Judge James Clarke said: "I have read the officer’s statement. A stinger was deployed and he still continues to drive. There are some concerning features of this. The bottom line is there is a high speed. It is described as a sustained incident. Your previous convictions do not help you at all. All sentencing options, including a sentence of imprisonment, will be considered."

The defendant, of Paythorne Avenue, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Newchurch Road, Rawtenstall, on October 23rd.