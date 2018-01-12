Spike in crime across certain areas of Burnley and Padiham leaving residents worried

A spate of burglaries and car crime is plaguing certain areas of Burnley and Padiham, prompting police to issue a warning to residents.

Police said there has been a "spike" in vehicle crime across Padiham, down from Gannow, Ightenhill with Whittlefield, Gawthorpe and Hapton areas in recent days since Christmas, and urged the public to be vigilant.

A police spokesman said: "There is a mixture of insecure vehicles and smashed windows. Please lock your vehicles and do not leave things on display especially loose change and tobacco no matter how big or small."

The Burnley Express reported recently that a suspected offender had been arrested in relation to the crimes, but has since been released pending further inquiries.

But break-ins have continued in the area, with the Oddies Bakery in Padiham Road the latest to be targeted in the early hours of this morning.

A concerned resident, who did not want to be named, called on the police to do more to protect the area.

She said: "My car has been broken into twice since Christmas. I know neighbours have also had their cars targeted, but the police don't seem to be doing anything.

"People are becoming paranoid and worried. It is a very stressful situation and there is a lot of anger around."

Police have asked for the public's help.

The spokesman added: "If you see anyone acting suspicious in the area please report this to police on 101. If anyone has any information please contact 5978@lancashire.pnn.police.uk."