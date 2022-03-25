Spike in break-ins at garages and outbuildings in Pendle

Between March 21st and 22nd, two properties were targeted on High Lane during which a number of Stihl branded power tools were stolen along with a green Yamaha quad bike.

A white Ford Transit van (registration YT07FBV), containing power tools and equipment, was also stolen and was then used at the second property to transport stolen items away from the area.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the suspects

A police spokesman said: “We are asking for residents to ensure property is as secure as possible, particularly outbuildings and garages and report any suspicious activity to the police on 999 (if a crime is in progress) or 101 (non-urgent).

“We are also asking residents to be vigilant for the Transit van, as it may well have been abandoned somewhere in the area due to defective power steering.”