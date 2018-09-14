Special knife bin at Burnley Police Station

Police are encouraging residents to hand in knives as part of a national knife surrender campaign.

From Tuesday until Monday, September 24th, Lancashire Police is hosting a knife amnesty for members of the public to dispose of knives anonymously, at Burnley Police Station.

The week-long surrender is part of Operation Sceptre, a move to remove dangerous weapons from the street, reduce knife crime and raise awareness of the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

Chief Insp. Mark Baines, Lancashire Police’s co-ordinator for the knife surrender, said: “While knife crime is not a major problem in the county, a knife is a lethal weapon – even one on Lancashire’s streets is one too many.

“During our last campaign in February, 106 knives were surrendered to police. Among the weapons given up were combat knives, kitchen knives and large blades.

“I hope that our communities will again help us to remove such items and help to keep everyone safe.

“If anyone is in possession of a knife and is unsure what to do about it, I would urge them to take this opportunity to dispose of it anonymously and safely.

“In particular, I want to appeal to youngsters who may be tempted to carry a knife because they believe it offers them protection.

“Having a knife in a public place is a criminal offence, with young people more likely to be stabbed and seriously injured with their own weapon.

“I would also ask people to provide us with information about knife crime in their area.

“If you know your partner regularly carries or uses such weapons, please encourage them to hand these weapons in over the next week without fear of prosecution.

“Don’t run the risk of ending up with a criminal record, a life-changing or even worse a potentially fatal injury.”

There will be special bins at five designated police stations countywide, including Burnley, Anyone will be able to anonymously dispose of a weapon, whether it belongs to them, a friend or a relative.