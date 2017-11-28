Spate of thefts from cars in one area of Burnley

Car owners are being urged to remove valuables from their vehicles to prevent thieves finding an easy target.

The appeal comes following a surge in vehicle crime in the Briercliffe area of Burnley, where unlocked vehicles are targeted – along with smashed windows where items are visible.

Sat Navs, bank cards, cash and clothing are the most common items being stolen.

Sgt Gary Hennighan, of Burnley Police, said: “Unfortunately there are thieves out there who will look for items worth stealing and it takes no time at all to break in. Please consider keeping your items safe and not to have the financial hassle of replacing them and broken windows.

“We have arrested and charged a number of people recently with vehicle offences and we urge the public to help us by reporting suspicious activity and keeping their property safe and secure.”