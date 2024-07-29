Live

Southport stabbings LIVE updates: 'Multiple children' attacked by knifeman

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 29th Jul 2024, 14:38 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 15:22 BST
Young children are among at least eight people stabbed in Southport in scenes one witness described as like a “horror movie”.

Armed police arrested a man and seized a knife after being called to the “major incident” at a property on Hart Street at about 11.50am today.

Merseyside Police said “there is no wider threat to the public”, but eight victims, including children, have been treated for stab injuries.

North West Ambulance Service said the casualties were treated at the scene before they were taken to hospitals, including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Picture taken with permission posted on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, by @chauffeurWest of emergency services at the scene on Hart Street, Southport, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing
Picture taken with permission posted on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, by @chauffeurWest of emergency services at the scene on Hart Street, Southport, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing | @ChauffeurWest/PA Wire

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, who called the police, said he believed six or seven “young girls” had been stabbed.

He told the PA news agency: “The mothers are coming here now and screaming.

“It is like a scene from a horror movie.”

“Police have got him,” he added.

“It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”

Southport stabbings. See story POLICE Southport. Infographic PA Graphics.
Southport stabbings. See story POLICE Southport. Infographic PA Graphics. An editable version of this graphic is available if required. Please contact [email protected]. | PA Wire

A local parent, who did not wish to be named, said his daughter was “traumatised” by the attack.

He said: “My daughter was in it and she was traumatised “She ran away and she’s safe.”

Merseyside Police have not confirmed their ages - or the extent of their injuries - at this stage.

A spokesperson for the force said: “There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible.

“Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station.

“Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public.”

Armed police have detained a man and seized a knife after a 'major incident' left at least eight people injured in a reported stabbing near Liverpool.
Armed police have detained a man and seized a knife after a ‘major incident’ left at least eight people injured in a reported stabbing near Liverpool. | James Speakman/PA Wire

Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least 20 police cars at the scene, as well as also a number of ambulances and fire engines.

Hart Street has been cordoned off and there are reports of the air ambulance landing in a field behind Sainsbury’s supermarket.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “"We are attending a major incident on Hart Street in Southport following reports of multiple stabbings in which the trust has dispatched multiple resources.

"We are assessing the situation and working with our emergency partners.

"Please follow our social media and @merseysidepolice for further updates."

Six or seven “young girls” stabbed

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, who called the police, said he believed six or seven “young girls” had been stabbed.

He told the PA news agency: “The mothers are coming here now and screaming.

“It is like a scene from a horror movie.”

“Police have got him,” he added.

“It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”

Police in Southport, Merseyside, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing. Eight patients with stab injuries have been treated at the scene and taken to hospitals including Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
Police in Southport, Merseyside, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing. Eight patients with stab injuries have been treated at the scene and taken to hospitals including Alder Hey Children's Hospital. James Speakman/PA Wire
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer: Stabbings “horrendous and deeply shocking”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the multiple stabbings in Southport are “horrendous and deeply shocking” as he thanked emergency services for their response.

Exact location of stabbing spree

Knifeman detained

A man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing in Southport on Monday, Merseyside Police said.

Armed police have detained a man and seized a knife after a 'major incident' left at least eight people injured in a reported stabbing near Liverpool.
Armed police have detained a man and seized a knife after a ‘major incident’ left at least eight people injured in a reported stabbing near Liverpool. | James Speakman/PA Wire
Home Secretary “deeply concerned”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said she is “deeply concerned” after at least eight patients were taken to hospital with stab injuries following a “major incident” in Southport.

Eight victims confirmed, including children

Eight patients with stab injuries have been treated at the scene in Southport so far and taken to hospitals including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, North West Ambulance Service said.