Southport stabbings LIVE updates: 'Multiple children' attacked by knifeman

Young children are among at least eight people stabbed in Southport in scenes one witness described as like a “horror movie”.

Armed police arrested a man and seized a knife after being called to the “major incident” at a property on Hart Street at about 11.50am today.

Merseyside Police said “there is no wider threat to the public”, but eight victims, including children, have been treated for stab injuries.

North West Ambulance Service said the casualties were treated at the scene before they were taken to hospitals, including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Picture taken with permission posted on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, by @chauffeurWest of emergency services at the scene on Hart Street, Southport

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, who called the police, said he believed six or seven “young girls” had been stabbed.

He told the PA news agency: “The mothers are coming here now and screaming.

“It is like a scene from a horror movie.”

“Police have got him,” he added.

“It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”

Southport stabbings.

A local parent, who did not wish to be named, said his daughter was “traumatised” by the attack.

He said: “My daughter was in it and she was traumatised “She ran away and she’s safe.”

Merseyside Police have not confirmed their ages - or the extent of their injuries - at this stage.

A spokesperson for the force said: “There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible.

“Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station.

“Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public.”

Armed police have detained a man and seized a knife after a 'major incident' left at least eight people injured in a reported stabbing near Liverpool.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least 20 police cars at the scene, as well as also a number of ambulances and fire engines.

Hart Street has been cordoned off and there are reports of the air ambulance landing in a field behind Sainsbury’s supermarket.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “"We are attending a major incident on Hart Street in Southport following reports of multiple stabbings in which the trust has dispatched multiple resources.

"We are assessing the situation and working with our emergency partners.