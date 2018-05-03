Son with no licence took father's car for MOT

A driver who hit a parked car taking his dad's vehicle for an MOT didn't have a licence or insurance, Burnley magistrates were told.

Bartlomiej Herok (26) was caught after he hit a parked car on Halifax Road, Nelson, at 8am. A neighbour saw him reverse and drive off, but took some details and passed them onto the police, after the accident on February 21st.

Herok, who is a Polish national, admitted failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident, no licence and no insurance. He was fined £252, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was given eight points. The defendant, of Howgill Close, Nelson, had no previous convictions.

Miss Cathryn Fell (defending) told the hearing Herok was trying to help his dad and got himself in a very difficult situation.

She continued: "His father was coming to England and the car was for him. He was effectively taking the car for an MOT that morning. He accepted he hasn't knocked on doors to try and find out whose vehicle it was.

"He was very stressed and very shocked because the accident had happened. He was not himself because of a very stressful time at work."