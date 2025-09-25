Slovakian national Peter Kantor jailed for propositioning teenage boy in Colne Asda

A Slovakian national has been jailed and will be deported after his release after he propositioned 13-year-old boy in a supermarket toilet.

Peter Kantor (47) propositioned and made sexualised comments towards a 13-year-old boy in the Asda toilets in Colne.

The brave victim reported Kantor to security staff and pointed him out as he exited the store.

The description provided by the victim and the security guard allowed us to track the suspect on CCTV leaving Asda and going into other stores. This ultimately allowed us to identify the suspect as Kantor.

Sex offender Peter Kantor of Nelson appeared at Burnley Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Kantor awas arrested at his home on in Nelson, at 7-30am on August 18th. During searches of Kantor’s home, police found the clothing he was wearing when he committed the offence, as well as the manbag and a notebook that was seen on CCTV tucked into his gilet.

Kantor, of no fixed address, was later charged with causing / inciting a boy 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

He pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court on September 16th.

Kantor returned to the same court today (September 25th) where he was jailed for three years.

He was also made subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The Border Agency will be notified of the outcome of the case and Kantor, who is a Slovakian national, will be eligible for deportation once the custodial element of his sentence has been served.

DC Charla Devereux, from Burnley CID, said: “First and foremost I want to praise the victim in this case who showed incredible bravery and clear thinking in reporting Kantor to the security guard soon after the incident had happened. This allowed work to start straight away to identify Kantor and bring him to justice.

“Kantor is a dangerous individual who brazenly targeted a child while he was isolated in the toilets. I welcome the conviction, and the fact Kantor will continue to be monitored after he is released from prison.

DS Josh Boswell, from Burnley CID, said: “A dangerous man has been taken off the streets of East Lancashire and that is in no small part to the quick actions of the victim and Asda security staff, followed by the tenacity of Burnley CID Team 1 and supported by the community of Pendle.

“Abhorrent behaviour, such as that displayed by Kantor, will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police. If you or someone you know has been the victim of a sexual offence report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101. You should do so knowing you will be believed, you will be listened to, and we will do everything in our power to put the perpetrator before the courts.”