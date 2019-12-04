Shoplifting brother and sister stole perfume from Burnley store

A shoplifting brother and sister went stealing in Burnley Boots, taking perfume worth hundreds of pounds between them, a court heard.

'Skint' Sean Patrick Nerney (40) stole four fragrance sets, worth £240, while younger sibling Samantha Jane Nerney (39) was with him.

She went back in and took fragrance sets to the total value of £548.30 and had also struck at TK Maxx in the town, helping herself to perfumes and beauty care items, worth £299.99.

The town’s magistrates were told that Sean Nerney had a record for dishonesty and had been sent to prison for 20 months in November 2017.

His sister, who also has a record, may now be facing jail and could be made subject to a criminal behaviour order after her “repetitive" offending. Sean Nerney, of Clarence Street, Burnley, admitted theft on November 13th and was given a conditional discharge.

He was told to pay £240 compensation.

Samantha Nerney, of Dall Street, in the town, admitted theft on November 13th and October 15th and her case was adjourned until January 7th. The defendants appeared before the Bench separately.

Mr Mark Williams, defending both, told the hearing Sean Nerney had a poor record. He had had no food and electricity in his house and in his words was “skint”. He needed some funds and apologised for his part in the stealing.

The solicitor said Sean Nerney was on universal credit and the money had to last a month. He continued: "It is something he has struggled with and unfortunately, on this occasion, he has resorted to stealing. Hopefully, this is a blip, rather than a return to form.”

The chairperson of the Bench told him: "There are food banks and places like that to look at. It may be worth considering this, rather than going and stealing from shops.”

Mr Williams said he needed further information on the criminal behaviour order application for Samantha Nerney. The chairperson said: "We would like an all-options pre-sentence report.”