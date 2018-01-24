Shoplifter stole gift set twice

A shoplifter stole the same gift set twice in "bizarre" thefts, Burnley magistrates were told.

The court heard Claire McMillan took the £44.99 Clinique set from TK Maxx in the town. She was spotted by a security guard, was taken back into the store, put her bag over the item and when she was released, stole it again.

McMillan was banned from T K Maxx when she struck and had been since October 2016, but claimed to be completely oblivious of it.

The 35-year-old defendant, of Leyland Road, Burnley, admitted two counts of theft, last November 16th. She was fined £40 and told to pay £40 costs, £44.99 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.

Mr Mark Williams (defending) told the hearing McMillan had been ill, had missed her methadone prescription and it had been suspended. It was now back in place, but had taken a long time.

The defendant had had accommodation issues, but had been promised a house in Nelson.

The solicitor added: "They are two offences in somewhat bizarre circumstances."