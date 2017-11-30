Shoplifter hit security guards

A serial shoplifter assaulted two security guards when she was caught, a court was told.



Burnley magistrates heard how Grace Taylor (25) struck Anthony King, who works at Charter Walk in the town, four or five times and also hit Mamut Faal, who is based in Boots, in the face as she flailed her arms about.

Taylor, of Dall Street, Burnley, who admitted she had been stealing to fund her heroin addiction, was recently jailed for thieving.

She was sentenced to prison again this week, this time for 10 weeks, but it was in her absence after she left court in the middle of the hearing.

The defendant admitted theft of four gift sets worth £114 from Boots on November 7th, stealing items worth£26 from Wilko’s the day before, two counts of assault by beating on November 7th, theft of sweets to the value of £6 from B and M Bargains on October 25th and taking chocolate worth £30 from Poundstretcher on August 8th. All the offences took place in Burnley.

She must also pay £50 compensation to each of the two victims.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said Taylor owned up when she was interviewed and said she stole to fund her habit.

She admitted assaulting the security guards but said she didn’t intend to and did it when she was flailing her arms around. The defendant had 20 offences on her record.

Miss Janet Sime, defending, said Taylor apologised. She lived with her partner, who was also a heroin addict and had no income.

The solicitor told the hearing: “She is currently living on food parcels and the help of friends and family.” Miss Sime added: “She has recently referred herself to Inspire (the treatment service).”