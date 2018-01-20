Shoplifter caught after returning to store

A shoplifter who was seen on CCTV stealing face cream was caught two days later when he went back into the store and was recognised.

Burnley magistrates heard how Mohammed Raza owned up when he was arrested and questioned and told police his benefits had been stopped and he had been stealing the items to sell.

Raza had been crime -free for six years, but had been in court last year as well as for his latest appearance.

The 40-year-old defendant, of Westmorland Street, Nelson, admitted theft of three Olay Total Effects Day creams, worth £45, from Wilko in the town, last December 2. He was given a 12- month conditional discharge and must pay £45 compensation and £85 costs.

Mr John Rusius, defending, said Raza got £18 for the goods.

The solicitor continued: "It was just to keep himself going until his benefits were reinstated. He made full and frank admissions to the police." Mr Rusius added: "All he can do is apologise."