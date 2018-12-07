Shock as Burnley shopkeeper and Nelson dad is stabbed to death

A loving family man from Nelson and Burnley shopkeeper has been fatally stabbed in Birmingham.

Father-of-four Yasir Hussain (34) was stabbed to death with a machete outside a Chinese restaurant in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Yasir, who co-owned a shop on Melville Street, Burnley, was visiting relatives in Birmingham and went to the takeaway, on Central Drive, to get some food with his cousin shortly after 9-30pm.

West Midlands Police have confirmed that on Wednesday night a 20-year-old man was arrested in West Bromwich on suspicion of murder, together with a 21-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in police custody for questioning.

Three people who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday night have since been released pending further investigation.

Det. Insp Jim Colclough, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “These arrests are another positive step but we are still working hard to piece together what took place on Tuesday night.

“We would encourage anyone who has any information which they believe would assist our investigation to get in touch.

“We have stepped up patrols in the area to reassure members of the community.

"Violent crime has no place in our borough and we will continue to work tirelessly with partners and local people to tackle the harm and misery it causes to families, friends and the wider community."

Anyone with information can contact officers via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight.

Alternatively, contact 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers in complete confidence on 0800 555 111.