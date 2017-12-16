Shirtless Burnley drunk racially abused bouncer while 'wasted' on beer and cocaine

A bare-chested drunk who racially abused a bouncer told police he had been "wasted out of his mind on beer and cocaine," a court has heard.

Burnley magistrates heard how Oliver Chadwick had been thrown out of Vogue in the town in the early hours of September 2nd. Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said he ran towards another club with no shirt on and lay on the ground.

The victim of the defendant's racial abuse followed, intending to call the police, but the authorities had already been dispatched by CCTV operators. Officers heard Mr Chadwick claim the doorman "sells drugs to the kids," and then insult him.

The court was told how when he was questioned, the 23-year-old said he was not racist and had Asian friends and family. He told police he was an absolute idiot when he was "in beer." Chadwick said he wanted to apologise, was drunk and drugged and could not remember anything about the incident.

Mr Nick Dearing, defending Chadwick, said: "He accepted without hesitation his language was unacceptable."

He had been working in a factory and went out drinking on his spare income. The defendant was now on benefits, but was waiting to start work at Woodhead Bros in Colne. The solicitor added: "He lives with his long-suffering grandma, who has raised him since he was a baby."

The defendant, of Coal Clough Lane in Burnley, admitted using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour on September 2nd. He was fined £80, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.