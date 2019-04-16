Seven Lancashire Police officers hospitalised after chemical spray attack during house raid, sergeant in serious condition

A Lancashire Police officer has suffered serious injuries after he was sprayed with ammonia fluid while attending an emergency call in Darwen.



A number of officers had forced entry to a home in Darwen following reports of a domestic incident when they were sprayed with what is believed to be an ammonia cleaning liquid.

A total of seven officers were taken by colleagues to the Royal Blackburn Hospital after they were sprayed with ammonia fluid while attending an emergency call in Darwen.

The assailant escaped through a first floor window but was arrested a short time later.

One of them, a Sergeant, has suffered severe damage to his eyes, throat and respiratory system and remains in a serious condition at hospital.

The others, all PCs, suffered less serious injuries and have since been discharged.

The incident happened shortly before 2am this morning (Tuesday, April 16).

Supt Andrea Barrow, of Lancashire Police, said: “This shocking incident from the early hours of the morning has left an officer with some significant and serious injuries.

"My thoughts are with him and his family and I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to his return to work.”

Chief Constable Andy Rhodes added: “My thoughts are with this officer and all of those affected by this incident, which shows once again the dangers that officers face and how they put their lives on the line each and every day to protect people.”

A 46-year old man from Darwen is currently being held on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

Enquiries are on-going.