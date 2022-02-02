Seven Burnley and Pendle people charged in major Class A drug supply investigation

Operation Pergola was launched last year after police received information that drugs were being dealt in Burnley.

Following a significant police investigation seven people were arrested at addresses in Burnley, Nelson and Brierfield yesterday (Tuesday, February 1st) and they have now been charged.

Cash, drugs and mobile phones have also been seized.

Police have charged seven men concerned in the supply of Class A drugs

Insp Martin Melvin, of Burnley CID, said: “We are committed to tackling and disrupting drug-dealing activity and protecting vulnerable members of society. I would encourage anyone concerned about criminal activity in their area to contact the police, knowing that we will act on that information and take the appropriate action.”

Those charged are:

Hassan Raza (20) of no fixed abode charged conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine. Conspiracy to commit arson.

Tayyib Haider (20) of Quakers Rise, Brierfield, charged conspiring to supply heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Zane Sarrionandia (18) of Charles Street, Nelson, charged conspiring to supply heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Moynul Islam (23) of March Street, Burnley, charged conspiring to supply heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine. Conspiracy to commit arson.

Shahria Islam (19) of Devonshire Road, Burnley, charged conspiring to supply heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Tanvier Khalique (19) of Belford Street, Burnley, charged conspiring to supply heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine.

A 17-year-old youth from Burnley, charged conspiring to supply heroin , cocaine and crack cocaine.

They were all due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, February 2nd)