Serial Burnley shoplifter warned to not steal again or face prison

A serial shoplifter who struck repeatedly in Burnley was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Drug addict Rebecca Cawtherley was given unpaid work and rehabilitation for house burglary at the town’s crown court on November 14th.

The 29-year-old appeared before Burnley magistrates to be sentenced for four thefts, which she committed on bail.

Cawtherley had earlier admitted stealing goods worth £90 from the town’s Tesco on September 26th, items worth £103.41 from Aldi on May 23th, clothing to the value of £68 from Primark and toiletries worth £33.50 from Wilkos, both on October 1st.

Mr Neil Howard, defending, said Cawtherley lived with her mother, who was a heroin addict and couldn’t be given a curfew for that reason.

The solicitor continued: "She has been very honest with the probation service and says her heroin addiction has increased.

"That has raised concerns about placing her in a group, for unpaid work. There would be issues with unpaid work and a curfew.”

Mr Howard went on: "She knows very well if she commits any further offences and she breaches that community order she will be sent to the crown court and she will inevitably be sent to prison. She has that hanging over her.”

The defendant, of Branch Road, Burnley, admitted four counts of theft. She must pay a £21 victim surcharge.

The Bench chairperson told her: "As long as you behave yourself, nothing else will happen.”