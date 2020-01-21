Search underway for missing 14-year-old boy from Haslingden

Police are asking for help after Abubakr Khan, 14, did not return home.

Abubakr was last seen at his family address in Haslingden on Monday morning (January 20).

He is described as being approximately 4ft 1in tall with a slight moustache and black hair in a short back and sides style.

Abubakr was last seen wearing a navy-blue school blazer, white shirt, black trousers with a blue and red tie.

He was also wearing a black bomber jacket and was carrying a black Adidas rucksack.

A spokesperson for Rossendale Police said: "Please can you assist us in locating a 14-year-old male called Abubakr Khan?

Abubakr Khan (pictured) is described as being approximately 4ft 1in tall with a slight moustache with black hair. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"He was last seen at his family address in Haslingden on the morning of Monday January 20."

Anyone with information can contact us on 101, quoting log reference number 1413 of Monday January 20.