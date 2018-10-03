Scot's golf trip ended in drink drive shame

A Scot who came to Barnoldswick to play golf ended up having an early hours accident whilst more than twice the drink-drive limit, a court heard.

Laurie Johnstone (28) was supposed to be staying at a friend's house, but was said to have been "threatened" and shown the door by the man's father after a fight broke out and the defendant intervened.

Burnley magistrates were told how Johnstone, who had had "four or five pints" was on his way to the nearest Travelodge and took his eye off the road whilst using his satnav. He blew 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, who works in Lockerbie, has now been banned for three years, as he had a previous condition for failing to provide a specimen from February 2013.

Mr Daniel Frazer (defending) said Johnstone was deeply remorseful and didn't take his appearance before the court lightly.

He came down from Scotland to visit a work colleague, they had played golf and he had four or five pints during the evening. His friend and friend's brother had a fall-out, a fight ensued and the defendant intervened. The brother told his father that Johnstone had hit him.

The defendant was on his way to the nearest Travelodge and was using his satnav to see where he was going.

Mr Frazer added: "He can only apologise. He had no intention of driving that evening. He panicked and didn't know what to do. He knows he has made a bad decision, he's made a wrong decision and has to live with the consequences of the same."

Johnstone, of Merse Drive, Kirkcudbright, Kirkcudbrightshire, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Colne Road, Kelbrook, on September 16th. He was fined £392 and told to pay a £39 victim surcharge and £85 costs.