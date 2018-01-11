Schizophrenic threatened police

A schizophrenic swore and threatened police after he turned up at his ex-partner’s house on Christmas Eve, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how how Wayde Robinson (32) who had been found in the middle of the road, was unsteady on his feet and kept stumbling. He was told to leave.

The defendant asked officers: “Do I have to fight you? I’m going to punch you both.”

The defendant, who has 13 offences on his record, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Broughton Street, Burnley.

Robinson, of Holcombe Drive, Burnley, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Robinson, who wasn’t represented by a solicitor, told the hearing he “got invited up there” to get his passport back.

He added: “I have got schizophrenia and I was panicking. I’m not suggesting I’m an angel.”