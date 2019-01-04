Samurai sword used in Burnley supermarket raid

Police are hunting a gang that used a samurai sword to break open a locker in a Burnley supermarket.

The four men stole three 50in Panasonic televisions, an electric sound bar and other items from a secure locker from Sainsbury's in Active Way following the raid at 10-45pm on December 15th.

One of the suspects

Detectives have now released CCTV images of the suspects.

DC Natasha Bennett, of Blackburn CID, said: “We are keen to identify these males in connection with a high-value theft in Burnley.

“If you recognise them please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 01254 353868 or email 5016@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1521 of December 15th.

The suspects

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.