Firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze which involved a large quantity of rubbish and spread to a terraced property in Holmby Street.

An investigation is under way after the fire broke out in the early hours of the morning.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "One fire engine from Burnley was called. Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire which is being investigated in conjunction with the police. No injuries were reported."