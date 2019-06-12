Romanian national crashed car in Burnley under the influence of drink

A shift worker found over the drink-drive limit after birthday celebrations had been to vote in the European elections, a court heard.

Romanian national Mihai Puiu was caught after an 11pm smash on Briercliffe Road, Burnley, when he had crashed into the back of a taxi. Passengers in the cab were jolted forward and the front of the defendant's vehicle was badly damaged.

Mr Andrew Robinson (prosecuting) told the town's magistrates: "The taxi driver noticed he had been drinking. Police were contacted and attended. He accepted he had been driving and he was arrested."

The court was told the defendant blew 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Trevor Feehily (defending) said it had been his birthday the day before and celebrations carried on into the next day.

He was in the process of driving home with a friend and there were plans for his friend to stay overnight.

Mr Feehily said they went to vote. Arrangements had been made for European nationals to vote in this country. They had had some alcohol.

Mr Feehily said the defendant was a family man and continued: "He waited at the scene for the police to attend. Fortunately, it would seem there was no damage to the other vehicle. He cooperated with the police."

The defendant, of Sandhurst Street, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol, on May 25th. Puiu, who had no previous convictions, was fined £176 and must pay £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge. He was banned for 16 months.