A rogue Burnley and Pendle builder and roofer has been jailed for 11 months after ripping off victims.

Leon Pate, who has had addresses in Colne, Burnley and Padiham, traded under various names, including Driveway Designs and Landscapes, and Build Landscapes.

His prosecution follows an investigation by Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards team.

He was sentenced at Burnley Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to offences of unfair commercial practices under Consumer Protection Regulations concerning his landscaping and building business.

Example of shoddy work.

Coun. Michael Green, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at Lancashire County Council, said: "I was appalled to hear how Lancashire residents were exploited by Mr Pate, but I'm pleased that he has been brought to justice."

On each occasion, the work carried out for the six victims was of poor quality, and unfinished. There was a pattern of starting jobs, leaving homes in a mess, and then refusing to come back to continue with the projects. Most of his work had to be re-done at a later date by other tradesmen.

Issues included consumers being left with incomplete roofing work and leaks, taking payments for building materials that never arrived, leaving piles of rubbish and earth for consumers to clear themselves, and in some cases, applying pressure to make further payments before they were due, by stating that work would stop.

Homeowners were left with rubbish to sort out themselves.

He would obtain jobs by offering empty promises that work would be completed in weeks, but then would delay them for many months. In some cases, work was still ongoing, and the householders were still living in turmoil, more than a year after it was started.

His sentence was originally deferred for six months by the courts after he claimed that he would pay £30,000 back to six victims if given some time. However, not a penny was paid back and a jail term has now been handed down.

Mr Pate will now face confiscation proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act in the hope of obtaining some compensation for the victims.

Coun. Green added: "Our Trading Standards Officers will continue to take robust action to protect Lancashire householders from rogue tradesmen. The message is clear - if you target our residents with misleading claims or negligent work, we will prosecute you and take you off the streets.

How one roof was left.

"Rogue traders can appear to be very friendly and plausible at the start of jobs, until things go wrong, when they leave houses in chaos and turn on customers. Please therefore make detailed checks before you employ traders. Use the Lancashire Safe Trader Scheme, obtain recommendations from friends and family, and ensure you get multiple quotes for the work you want completing.

"Obtaining early assistance is vitally important. If you need help with a possible rogue trader, please call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133."