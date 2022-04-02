Ribble Valley woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car crashes into field
A Ribble Valley woman has been arrested for drink driving after crashing into a field.
By Dominic Collis
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 10:52 am
Following roadside breath alcohol test reading of 101 the driver was arrested following the car leaving the road and coming to rest in a field off Twitter Lane, Bashall Eaves, on Friday around 12-15pm.
In the early hours of this morning a 34 year-old local woman was charged with drink driving.
Luckily no one was injured and the driver was unharmed
The driver is to appear in court at the end of April.