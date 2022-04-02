Ribble Valley woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car crashes into field

A Ribble Valley woman has been arrested for drink driving after crashing into a field.

By Dominic Collis
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 10:52 am

Following roadside breath alcohol test reading of 101 the driver was arrested following the car leaving the road and coming to rest in a field off Twitter Lane, Bashall Eaves, on Friday around 12-15pm.

In the early hours of this morning a 34 year-old local woman was charged with drink driving.

Read More

Read More
Ribble Valley school set to expand to meet growing demand

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The crashed car in Bashall Eaves

Luckily no one was injured and the driver was unharmed

The driver is to appear in court at the end of April.