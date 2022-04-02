Ribble Valley woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car crashes into field

Following roadside breath alcohol test reading of 101 the driver was arrested following the car leaving the road and coming to rest in a field off Twitter Lane, Bashall Eaves, on Friday around 12-15pm.

In the early hours of this morning a 34 year-old local woman was charged with drink driving.

The crashed car in Bashall Eaves

Luckily no one was injured and the driver was unharmed