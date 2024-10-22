Ribble Valley pervert who sexually assaulted young girl for years jailed

By John Deehan
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 14:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been sentenced to seven years in jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl over almost a decade.
Read More
Burnley Record Fair returns to Burnley Markets food hall

Anthony Baron first abused his victim when she was just seven years old, abuse which continued until she was around 14.

Baron, now 68, of Main Street, Gisburn, was convicted following a trial of eight counts of sexual assault against a child between 2006 – 2013. The abuse happened in the Accrington area.

Anthony BaronAnthony Baron
Anthony Baron

He was sentenced at Burnley Crown Court yesterday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Det. Con. Ryan Benson, who led the case to bring Baron to justice, said: “First of all my thoughts are with Anthony Baron’s victim. Through his perverted actions he has effectively robbed her of her childhood and yet she has had the courage not only to come forward and report what he did to her but also the bravery to see the case through to its rightful outcome.

“I trust she feels some sense that justice has been done and I hope this outcome gives others who may have been through similar ordeals the confidence to come forward and speak about what has happened in the knowledge that we will investigate sensitively and professionally and without fear or favour.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice