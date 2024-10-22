Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been sentenced to seven years in jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl over almost a decade.

Anthony Baron first abused his victim when she was just seven years old, abuse which continued until she was around 14.

Baron, now 68, of Main Street, Gisburn, was convicted following a trial of eight counts of sexual assault against a child between 2006 – 2013. The abuse happened in the Accrington area.

He was sentenced at Burnley Crown Court yesterday.

Det. Con. Ryan Benson, who led the case to bring Baron to justice, said: “First of all my thoughts are with Anthony Baron’s victim. Through his perverted actions he has effectively robbed her of her childhood and yet she has had the courage not only to come forward and report what he did to her but also the bravery to see the case through to its rightful outcome.

“I trust she feels some sense that justice has been done and I hope this outcome gives others who may have been through similar ordeals the confidence to come forward and speak about what has happened in the knowledge that we will investigate sensitively and professionally and without fear or favour.”