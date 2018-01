A 65-year-old man collapsed and died in Woone Lane, Clitheroe.

Police and other emergency services were called on Friday evening (January 26th). The area was taped off while police carried out investigations.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police confirmed a man, believed to be from the Ribble Valley, had collapsed and died while walking in the Woone Lane area of the town. He added: "We are not treating the death as suspicious."