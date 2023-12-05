Ribble Valley charge two people after car crashed into hedge near Longridge
Police have charged two people after a car left the road and crashed into a hedge.
Officers were called to Brabiner Lane, Whittingham, at 2-12pm on December 3rd to reports of a road traffic collision.
Inguta Godaine (28) of Whittingham Road, Longridge, – charged with driving above the alcohol limit. Bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on March 13th.
Kristaps Perkons (32) of Hopwood Close, St Annes, – charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. Bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on March 15th.