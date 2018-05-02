Revealed: The worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Burnley

It might not be the most serious crime, but anti-social behaviour on our streets is one of the things that prompts most calls to the police.

These figures, supplied by Police UK, are for March 2018 - the most recent period for which data is available.

They show that there were 31 reports of anti-social behaviour in Burnley.

Anti-social behaviour covers a wide range of unacceptable activity that causes harm to an individual, their community, or their environment.

This could be an action by someone else that leaves you feeling alarmed, harassed or distressed.

It also includes fear of crime or concern for public safety, public disorder or public nuisance. If you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour, or have any concerns about it, or other community safety issues, you should contact your local council or call the non-emergency number, 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.