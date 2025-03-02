An apartment block was evacuated by police this morning after a man caused a disturbance and a fire was started in one of the flats.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the complex in Piccadilly Close, Clitheroe. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and the man was arrested and taken into police custody, where he will receive a mental health assessment.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service ensure the block was safe to return to and residents are now back in their homes. Sgt Kev Day said: “An investigation involving CID is taking place and a full community impact assessment is being drafted.”