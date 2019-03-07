Read drink-driver who smashed into wall had to be stopped from leaving the scene

An ex-trucker drink driver was caught just after midnight when he hit a wall and seven members of the public stopped him from leaving, a court heard.



Mohammed Dawood Omar blew more than twice the limit at the roadside.

He was taken to hospital after the air bags were deployed in his Mercedes and at 1-42am, gave a blood test showing 134 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

Burnley magistrates were told how 62-year-old Omar, who is now living in his camper van, had been at a low ebb and didn't remember the crash in Todmorden Road in the town.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said police went to reports of a collision at 12-20am.

She continued: "It looked like the driver was trying to drive away despite the damage. Seven members of the public were trying to stop the driver and an officer went to the door and took the keys of the vehicle."

The prosecutor said the defendant smelled strongly of drink and was struggling to keep his eyes open.

A roadside breath test revealed 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. Omar had no previous convictions.

Mr David Lawson, defending, said Omar didn't recall the incident.

The solicitor continued: "He suffers from a number of ailments, not least depression. He recently lost his employment. He was an HGV driver for Express Freight, but failed a medical and has been told his eyesight is deteriorating."

Mr Lawson went on: "He was at a low ebb. He doesn't normally drink and didn't think he had drunk to excess. He had gone out with friends and thereafter is at a loss to explain why he's driven in that direction."

The lawyer added: "He is currently in limbo so far as employment is concerned. He is a man with no previous convictions and a man with an uncertain future. He is awaiting benefits. He has no income."

The defendant, of East View, Read, admitted driving with excess alcohol, last November 4th. He was fined £80, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was banned for 14 months.

The Bench told him: "The fact you can't remember is of great concern."

Omar said: "I'm just terribly sorry. I don't drink. I have been to the doctor's and got medication."