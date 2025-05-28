Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment Rawal Rehman was arrested for killing three-year-old Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano from Burnley in a van-tram crash.

Family victim impact statement

In a powerful victim impact statement read out in court, Lulu’s family said: "Today marks another deeply emotional moment in our journey since the loss of our beloved daughter, Louisa – our precious Lulu. The sentencing hearing has brought a measure of legal closure, but nothing can fill the void left by her absence. "Lulu was our only child and the centre of our world. Her joyful spirit, vivid imagination, and kind heart touched everyone who knew her. At just three years old, she brought more light and love than we ever thought possible. Her life was full of promise, and her loss is something we will carry with us for the rest of our lives. "No parent should ever have to witness the death of their child. The impact of that single, devastating moment has rippled through every part of our existence, emotionally, physically, and financially. Our lives have changed beyond recognition. And yet, in the midst of that sorrow, we have also experienced extraordinary compassion. "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to those who have stood with us during this most harrowing time. Greater Manchester Police have shown unwavering professionalism, diligence, and empathy throughout this investigation. We are especially thankful for the officers who handled Lulu’s case with such care and humanity. Their commitment to seeking justice on her behalf has meant more than we can ever fully express. "We are also profoundly grateful to the medical professionals, victim support services, and the various organisations who have offered us kindness, resources, and a safe space to grieve. Your support has helped to hold us up in our darkest moments. To those who have walked beside us – whether through words, actions, or quiet presence – thank you. You have made a difference. "Though no sentence can undo the pain of what happened, we hope that today’s proceedings serve as a recognition of the gravity of our loss and the deep impact it has had on our family. This is not about retribution, but about honouring Lulu’s life and the love we will always carry for her. "We remain united in our grief and in our love. Lulu’s memory lives on in us – in every act of kindness, in every moment of courage, and in every step we take forward. We will continue to speak her name, to celebrate who she was, and to ensure that her light is never forgotten."