Quad bike theft warning for Ribble Valley farmers

Police are investigating the disappearance of the expensive quad bikes and are urging farmers to be extra vigilant.

A Ribble Valley police spokesman said: "Over the past few days we have seen an increase in agricultural quad bike thefts from rural farms in the Ribble Valley, most recently in the Worston and Gisburn areas. The thefts have occurred between June 24th and 26th, where a red Honda Quad Bike has been taken on both occasions.

"Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity on 999 (if ongoing and immediate) or 101. Alternatively, if anyone has any information regarding these thefts, then please e-mail us at [email protected]"